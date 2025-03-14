Author S.E. Hinton opens up about 'The Outsiders' musical ahead of Tulsa run

In an exclusive interview with News On 6's LeAnne Taylor, S.E. Hinton, who goes by Susie, shared how her vision of the book she wrote as a teenager has changed over the years.

By: LeAnne Taylor

The Broadway Musical "The Outsiders" will be in Tulsa, opening on Oct. 7. Celebrity Attractions announced their 2025 season line-up on Thursday afternoon with guests from New York, including producers of "The Outsiders" and an actor in the cast.

S.E. Hinton, who wrote the book back in 1967, sat in the front row as she watched her story continue its legacy.

"I was just dumbfounded," Hinton said when she first saw the musical. "The cast was great, the music was great, the choreography's great. The rumble will absolutely blow your mind."

Celebrity Attractions says this is their "most anticipated event," and the organization is thrilled to host the musical that won 4 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

In an exclusive interview with News On 6's LeAnne Taylor, S.E. Hinton, who goes by Susie, shared how her vision of the book she wrote as a teenager has changed over the years.

"I haven't read it in years and years and years," said Hinton. "So you know, by the time I got to college and I started reading some good literature, I looked over The Outsiders and said 'Oh my God, this is a piece of crap. It's out there with my name on it.' But I've learned to take it for what it is and no, it's not great literature, but it has served a really good purpose."

Tickets aren't on sale just yet, but The Outsiders will be the second tour of the season and will be at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center Oct. 7-12.

In addition to The Outsiders, Tulsans will be able to see Kimberly Akimbo, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, Mamma Mia!, The Wiz, and The Notebook.

LeAnne Taylor's exclusive interview with Hinton airs at 9 a.m. Friday morning.