Fire danger Friday: wind brings extreme wildfire threat across Oklahoma

Winds are expected to gust up to 60 mph for parts of eastern Oklahoma on Friday. Along with strong winds, dry vegetation, low humidity and warm temperatures, the wildfire threat will be extreme.

By: Stacia Knight

When will the winds increase?

Winds will gradually increase overnight into Friday morning. By sunrise, winds will be gusting around 30 mph out of the south. Throughout the morning, winds will continue to increase.

When will winds be strongest?

By lunchtime, southwest winds will be gusting around 50 mph. The strongest winds will occur during the afternoon, with peak gusts up to 60 and sustained winds around 30 mph.

When will winds subside?

Unfortunately, winds will remain strong into Friday night. Evening gusts will still be over 40 mph out of the southwest. Noticeably lighter winds should happen around midnight Saturday morning.

What threats are we facing?

The main risk will be extreme fire weather. Fires that start will spread at rates over 300 feet/min. Other issues we could have are power outages and some structural damage. Any items outside not anchored down could become projectiles. Watch out for weak trees with large branches that could break off.

An extreme wind event for Oklahoma is expected on Friday. We are familiar with fire threat days, but these conditions are extreme and more dangerous than what we have seen in many years. It’s important to be cautious of anything that causes a spark. Don’t toss lit cigarette butts out the window, keep vehicles off grass and secure trailer chains. If you see a wildfire, make sure you tell the local fire department immediately.

