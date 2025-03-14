Mannford’s new S.A.I.D. program aims to help police assist people with special needs

Mannford Police are launching the SAID (Special Alert and Identification) program to help officers better assist individuals with special needs. The program allows families to register loved ones online, providing first responders with crucial details in case of emergencies.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

A New Initiative to Bridge the Gap

The Mannford Police Department is launching a new program to help officers better serve individuals with special needs. The initiative, called SAID (Special Alert and Identification), will allow families to register loved ones with special needs online, providing officers with vital information in case of an emergency.

A Growing Need in the Community

Mannford officers responded to at least six calls involving individuals with special needs last year. In a recent case, they struggled to assist a child who had wandered away from home.

Patrica Degrave, a local resident, encountered a young boy who had gotten lost.

"I had no clue who he was, but I did kind of realize he was on the spectrum just because my son is also autistic and nonverbal," Degrave said.

She called the police, who took the child into protective custody and shared his picture online. While the situation had a safe outcome, she believes S.A.I.D could have helped reunite the boy with his family much faster.

Why S.A.I.D Matters

For parents like Degrave, the risk of children wandering off is a constant concern.

"They’re escape artists, especially with living next to ponds and creeks and the railroads. I mean, the worst can happen," Degrave said.

Degrave hopes S.A.I.D will not only help children with special needs but also any child in the community who may become lost.

How the Program Works

According to Sergeant Tristan Stacks, families will be able to submit information online about a loved one with special needs.

"Once the program is up and running, members will be able to go online. They’ll have drop-down boxes where they can select any physical or mental impairments. They can kind of tell us a little bit about what’s going on with the individual and also have the option to attach a photograph of them," Stacks said.

Similar programs are already in place in cities like Norman, Sand Springs, and Moore.

Helping First Responders Understand Special Needs

The goal of S.A.I.D is to give officers crucial information that will help them understand and respond appropriately to individuals with special needs.

"We’re just trying to do whatever we can to help serve them the best," Stacks added.

For parents like Kira Shannon, whose daughter has special needs, this program is a welcome addition.

"Approaching them—you have to ease your way into it because you could scare them, and they could just run further than where you found them," she explained.

How to Sign Up

Anyone who lives in or visits the Mannford area can fill out the S.A.I.D form online. The program is expected to be fully operational by the end of the month.