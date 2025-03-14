Tulsa firefighters battle multiple fires near downtown Tulsa

Tulsa firefighters are battling multiple fires near downtown, working throughout the morning to contain hot spots in hard-to-reach areas.

Friday, March 14th 2025, 4:48 am

By: Jonathan Polasek


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa firefighters are battling multiple fires near downtown, about a half-mile north of the USA BMX headquarters on North Lansing Avenue.

Crews have been working throughout the morning to contain the fires, which are burning in areas difficult for vehicles to access.

Firefighters on four-wheelers, along with fire trucks and smaller emergency vehicles, are working to extinguish several hot spots.

Additional fires have been reported on the other side of the Highway 75 overpass, where crews are also working to put out the flames.

The cause of the fires is unknown.

This is a developing story.
