Blood Worm Moon: Total lunar eclipse turns moon red over Tulsa

By: Jayden Brannon

A total lunar eclipse turned the moon red in the skies of Tulsa early Friday morning. The "blood worm moon" caught the eyes of some Tulsans who stayed up late to see it.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse can happen when the moon, the Earth, and the sun all align, causing the Earth to cast a shadow on the moon and blocking it out.

Image Provided By: NASA

Video of the "blood worm moon" shows a bright white moon fading to a coppery red and back. This is caused by rays of sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere.

What is a "bloom worm moon?"

A lunar eclipse is called a blood moon when the amount of dust and clouds in the Earth's atmosphere during an eclipse will affect how red the moon will be, according to NASA.

The nickname "worm moon" is believed to have come from the earthworms that are spotted as spring gets closer, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Other names for March's full moon are the Eagle Moon, Goose Moon, Crow Comes Back Moon, Sugar Moon, Wind Strong Moon and Sore Eyes Moon.

When was the last lunar eclipse in the United States?

The last visible total lunar eclipse in the United States was in 2022.

How often do eclipses happen?

NASA says lunar and solar eclipses happen anywhere from four to seven times a year.

When is the next lunar eclipse?

Another total lunar eclipse will sweep across parts of Asia, Africa, Australia and Europe in September 2025. America's next taste will be March of 2026.