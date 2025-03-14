Outdoor Pics With Tess: Turkeys strutting

Friday, March 14th 2025, 5:41 am
It's that time of year when, if in the right place, you'll see turkeys strutting trying to impress the ladies.
Jerry Spears captured a series of pictures of a tom going from full strut into a gobble.
He says this guy came right into his yard near Afton, like he owns it.
If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.
