Outdoor Pics With Tess: Turkeys strutting

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Friday, March 14th 2025, 5:41 am

By: Tess Maune


AFTON, Okla. -

It's that time of year when, if in the right place, you'll see turkeys strutting trying to impress the ladies.

Jerry Spears captured a series of pictures of a tom going from full strut into a gobble.

He says this guy came right into his yard near Afton, like he owns it.

