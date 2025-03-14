Q&A: How federal budget cuts impact local farmers, schools, and food banks

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's budget cuts, totaling about a billion dollars, threaten key programs for schools, food banks, and local farmers, creating uncertainty and financial strain for agricultural operations, with calls for lawmakers to prioritize restoring support for the industry.

By: Autumn Bracey

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced significant cuts to various programs that support schools, food banks, and local farmers.

These reductions, totaling approximately a billion dollars, are part of federal budget cuts under the Trump Administration and the Department of Government Efficiency.

News On 6 spoke with Dillon Johnson, co-owner of Johnson Brothers Grain and Livestock and representative of the Ottawa County Farm Bureau, to better understand the potential impacts.

Q: What are the main programs being affected by these cuts?

A: The cuts primarily target the Local Food for Schools Program and the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement. These programs help communities access fresh produce.

The reductions also include critical funding for conservation efforts and climate-smart commodity programs. These programs assist farmers with essential operations such as spraying invasive weeds and ensuring a reliable water supply for livestock.

Q: How do these cuts affect local farmers and ranchers?

A: Dillon Johnson, co-owner of Johnson Brothers Grain and Livestock, explains that farmers rely on these programs to maintain operations. The cuts create uncertainty about which funding sources will be available, making it difficult to plan for future expenses.

For farmers, delays in USDA funding affect essential tasks like making equipment payments or securing loans for fertilizers. Johnson emphasizes farmers don’t rely on government handouts; they just need clarity on what funds they’ll receive and assurance that existing contracts will be honored.

Q: What does Dillon Johnson say about the future of these programs?

A: Johnson highlights farmers' need for long-term planning stability. While budget cuts are inevitable under each new administration, he believes it’s important to honor commitments that have already been made. He stresses those who support President Trump’s policies hope these agreements will be kept, even if changes are implemented.

He also points out funding freezes could potentially be lifted through measures like the Farm Bill or the Inflation Reduction Act.

Q: How do funding freezes impact farmers on the ground?

A: According to Johnson, when funding is delayed or frozen, it directly affects the ability to operate efficiently.

For example, if a farmer is waiting on USDA funding to make a payment or secure a loan for necessary materials like fertilizer, it can affect the bottom line. Without this support, farmers struggle to keep their operations running smoothly.

Q: What does Johnson hope will happen next?

A: Johnson calls for the federal government to consult with farmers directly, ensuring those making budget decisions understand the challenges faced by the agricultural industry. He hopes future cuts will be made in a way that minimizes harm to agricultural programs, especially those supporting local communities and food security.

Q: What is the Ottawa County Farm Bureau urging lawmakers to do?

A: The Ottawa County Farm Bureau is advocating for federal lawmakers to recognize the value of these agriculture programs. They’re urging lawmakers to restore the critical funding supporting farmers, ranchers, and local communities.