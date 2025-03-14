Booker T. Washington Hall of Fame to honor alumni at annual ceremony

The Booker T. Washington Hall of Fame Induction will honor distinguished alumni and raise funds for Senior College Bound Scholarships at an event on April 3, 2025.

By: Brooke Cox

The Booker T. Washington Distinguished Hall of Fame Foundation will host its annual Induction Banquet on Thursday, April 3, at the Greenwood Cultural Center (322 N. Greenwood). The evening will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the induction ceremony at 6 p.m.

The event aims to raise funds for the Senior College Bound Scholarships, supporting graduating seniors with outstanding academic achievements, fine arts, and sports.

The mission of the Booker T. Washington Distinguished Hall of Fame Foundation is to honor the success of seniors, alumni, faculty, and administration while supporting the academic futures of deserving students.

The foundation continues to raise funds through donations, endowments, and events like the Induction Banquet. Proceeds from the banquet go directly toward scholarships for students who demonstrate excellence in their academic pursuits.

2025 Inductees

This year’s inductees include:

Inez Black – Education Sabrina Goodwin Monday – Business and Professional Pastor LeRon West – Humanitarian and Service J. Kavin Ross – Humanitarian and Service Bill Nelson – Arts and Entertainment Kevin Lockett – Sports Nicole Lynn – Sports M. Reginald Terry – Lifetime Recognition

Special Guest Speaker

Millard House II will serve as the distinguished guest speaker for the event, bringing insight and inspiration to the evening’s celebration.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Induction Banquet are available for purchase online through PayPal at paypal.me/tulsabtwhof or by emailing Janice Bayouth, President of the Booker T. Washington Distinguished Hall of Fame Foundation, at jbayouth708@gmail.com.

After purchasing tickets, attendees are asked to email Bayouth with the names of their guests for check-in procedures.

Additionally, two assemblies will take place at Booker T. Washington High School on Friday, April 4, at 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. to honor the new inductees.

Deadline and Additional Information

The deadline for ticket purchases is March 21, 2025. Attendees can also send checks for tickets to the Booker T. Washington Distinguished Hall of Fame Foundation at P.O. Box 52762, Tulsa, OK, 74152.

For more information, visit tulsabtwdhof.org or join the foundation’s Facebook page at tulsa.btw.hof.