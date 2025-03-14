3 Things to know about Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire

The iconic toy car brand Hot Wheels is bringing a live show to Tulsa's BOK Center this weekend. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire is an all-new theme this year with the same fan-favorite monster trucks.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

The iconic toy car brand Hot Wheels is bringing a live show to Tulsa's BOK Center this weekend. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire is an all-new theme this year with the same fan-favorite monster trucks.

Here are 3 things to know about the event:

Glow-N-Fire

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live brings the iconic toys to life to perform jumps and stunts for fans. This year's new Glow-N-Fire theme provides the same level of fun and excitement but with an added fiery twist.

Some of the monster trucks in this show include: Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, HW 5-Alarm, Bone Shaker, Gunkster, Skelesauras, and the legendary Bigfoot celebrating its 50th birthday.

"Every truck will have like a red, orange, or yellow type of light on it," said Bigfoot Monster Truck driver Caleb Janezich. "There is pyrotechnics on the side that looks like fire and there is smoke and haze, so it just brings a whole other aspect into it."

Fans can also experience a transforming robot and the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team.

Power Smashers Pre-Show Party

This year Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is kicking the fan experience up a notch with the all-new Power Smashers Pre-Show Party. It is held two and a half hours before each performance and is a ticketed experience.

The ticket includes an autograph card, souvenir pass, and a lanyard exclusive to pre-show party attendees.

Janezich said, "Some people get autographs, they take pictures, there is always merchandise to buy. You get to see the trucks up close and personal and that kind of puts the whole thing into perspective."

For more information about the Power Smasher Pre-Show Party visit their website.

Date, Time, & Location

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show is driving into the BOK Center for two days only from March 15-16. Janezich said the more fans that are in the crowd, the more exciting the atmosphere is.

"That is really what monster trucks are all about," he continued saying, "It is all about families and just making kids happy and putting on a good show."

The showtimes are Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Kids' tickets start at $12 and can be purchased on the BOK Center website.