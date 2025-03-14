Oklahoma teams look to make a statement in March Madness

The Oklahoma Sooners men's team is poised for an NCAA Tournament bid, while the women's team is expected to host games in Norman, with Oklahoma State and Tulsa still fighting for spots.

By: Brooke Cox

March Madness is approaching, and several Oklahoma teams are hoping to make a deep tournament run. Others, however, are already looking ahead to next season.

News On 6 sports analyst Jeremie Poplin joined us to discuss the latest developments.

Oklahoma’s NCAA Tournament Hopes

Oklahoma is in a strong position to make the NCAA Tournament following a key win over Georgia. Oklahoma State fell short of expectations this season, while Tulsa remains in contention after a recent victory.

The Sooners are expected to be the state’s lone representative in the men’s tournament.

On the women’s side, the Oklahoma Sooners will likely host tournament games in Norman. Oklahoma State has a chance to qualify, with both teams aiming to secure their spots.

Bracket Tips and Strategies

With Selection Sunday approaching, Poplin shared insights for filling out brackets. He emphasized that matchups between 4-13, 5-12, and 6-11 seeds often produce upsets, while major upsets, such as a 16-seed defeating a 1-seed, remain unlikely.

He also highlighted the importance of offensive and defensive efficiency in predicting success. Historically, teams ranked in the top 20 in both categories tend to make deep tournament runs, with Duke being a notable contender this year despite injuries.