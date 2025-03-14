High Winds Knocks Down Power Line, Sparks Small Grass Fire in Owasso

High winds caused a power line to fall in Owasso, sparking a small grass fire and closing 76th Street North.

By: David Prock

Owasso police have shut down 76th Street North between Main Street and N Mingo RD after a power line fell into the road due to the high winds.

Officers said that it sparked a small grass fire and they expect it to be closed for at least a couple of hours.

The City of Owasso shared photos from the incident.

