High Winds Knocks Down Power Line, Sparks Small Grass Fire in Owasso

Friday, March 14th 2025, 11:53 am
Owasso police have shut down 76th Street North between Main Street and N Mingo RD after a power line fell into the road due to the high winds.
Officers said that it sparked a small grass fire and they expect it to be closed for at least a couple of hours.
The City of Owasso shared photos from the incident.
This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.
