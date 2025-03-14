Hominy Firefighters Respond to Pair of Fires As Winds Pick Up
High winds in Oklahoma raise fire danger; Hominy fire chief ready for emergency response and potential evacuations.
Friday, March 14th 2025, 1:35 pm
Ethan Wright
Oklahoma's fire risk is extremely high on Friday as a strong storm brings wind gusts up to 70 MPH on Friday.
Ethan Wright is on the scene in Osage County with updates on grassfire and wildfire response amid increasing wind conditions.
Current Conditions
- Increased wind gusts are affecting the area
- Crews in Hominy are now split between a fallen power line fire from this morning and a fire at the Water Reservoir
- Sirens have been heard in the area, indicating ongoing fire-related activity.
Fire Response Measures
- The Hominy fire chief has a plan in place to protect homes and populated areas.
- Officials are prepared to evacuate residents if necessary to ensure public safety.
Advice for Residents
- Residents should have essential items prepared, especially those who rely on oxygen.
- Stay alert and follow local instructions as the situation evolves.
Ethan Wright
A Georgia native, Ethan graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and a minor in communication studies from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.