Hominy Firefighters Respond to Pair of Fires As Winds Pick Up

High winds in Oklahoma raise fire danger; Hominy fire chief ready for emergency response and potential evacuations.

By: Ethan Wright

Oklahoma's fire risk is extremely high on Friday as a strong storm brings wind gusts up to 70 MPH on Friday.

Ethan Wright is on the scene in Osage County with updates on grassfire and wildfire response amid increasing wind conditions.

Current Conditions

Increased wind gusts are affecting the area Crews in Hominy are now split between a fallen power line fire from this morning and a fire at the Water Reservoir Sirens have been heard in the area, indicating ongoing fire-related activity.

Fire Response Measures

The Hominy fire chief has a plan in place to protect homes and populated areas. Officials are prepared to evacuate residents if necessary to ensure public safety.

Advice for Residents