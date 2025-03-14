Tulsa vs North Texas AAC Tournament Preview

The Golden Hurricane moves on to the Quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Basketball Championship. Tulsa faces North Texas, tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Friday

Temple Win

The Golden Hurricane men's basketball team rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat the 7th-seeded Temple Owls 79-73 in the second round of the American Athletic Conference Championship on Thursday. Tulsa (13-19) advances to face No. 2 seed North Texas in Friday’s quarterfinals, while Temple ends its season at 17-15. Tulsa won the season series 2-1.

Jared Garcia led Tulsa with 20 points, including two crucial late 3-pointers, and shot 7-of-10 from the field. Dwon Odom added 14 points and eight assists, while Keaston Willis scored 11. Freshman Ian Smikle grabbed seven rebounds, with Braeden Carrington adding six.

Temple’s Steve Settle scored a game-high 22 points, followed by Zion Stanford with 17 and Shane Dezonie with 10.

Tulsa shot 47.3% from the field and hit 4-of-16 from beyond the arc, while Temple shot 38.2% overall and struggled from 3-point range at 26.1%. Tulsa made 19-of-25 free throws (76%), while Temple converted 23-of-34 (67.6%).

UP NEXT

The Golden Hurricane moves on to the Quarterfinals of the 2025 American Athletic Conference Basketball Championship. Tulsa faces the No. 2 team in The American, North Texas, on Friday evening in Dickies Arena. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.

Last Matchup with North Texas

Moulaye Sissoko scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as North Texas defeated Tulsa 63-44 on February 19th. Atin Wright added 15 points, shooting 5-of-11, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. Jasper Floyd chipped in seven points on 3-of-12 shooting.

For Tulsa, Jared Garcia led with 14 points, while Dwon Odom contributed nine points and five assists. Tyshawn Archie added eight points and two steals

Numbers

North Texas holds a 14-4 record against AAC teams and 9-3 in non-conference play, averaging 68.2 points and outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Tulsa has a 7-12 AAC record, ranking seventh in the conference while allowing 73.5 points per game and holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

North Texas shoots 45.5% from the field, slightly better than the 44.0% Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more than the 5.7 North Texas allows.



