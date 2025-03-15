Several buildings burned down in Mannford, fire contained

A large fire burned in Mannford on Friday, damaging several buildings in and around the city.

By: Emory Bryan, Reagan Ledbetter, Katie Alexander

-

As of midnight on Saturday, the fire in Mannford is contained and the city is reopened, including Highway 51.

The Greenbriar Circle near Greenwood Ave will remain closed at this time due to extensive damage.

Everyone coming back into town is asked to be aware of emergency vehicles still in town

Wildfires, high winds cause major damage across northeastern Oklahoma

Around 5:30 p.m., the fire jumped 41st Street, heading in the direction of the city limits of Mannford.

At 5:45 p.m., Mannford Police were in town to help with evacuations. The fire was just south of the high school.

Several fire departments were dispatched to Mannford throughout the evening and night to help battle the fire.

Mannford fire crews that were trying to prevent the fire from moving in were making their way back to help protect the city around 6:25 p.m.

The fire reached the town around 7 p.m., and continued to burn for several hours as firefighters tried to minimize the spread.

The Sheriff’s Office Command Post in Creek County provided an update on conditions at 10 p.m.

Mannford Police say they expect the town to be shut down for the rest of the night.