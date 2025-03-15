Wildfires, high winds cause major damage across northeastern Oklahoma

Wind-driven wildfires blew across northeastern Oklahoma Friday afternoon into the evening. News On 6 crews and storm trackers covered the fires from all over the area. Here is a timeline of what happened throughout the day.

By: Carrie Winchel, Katie Alexander

-

Wind-driven wildfires blew across northeastern Oklahoma Friday afternoon into the evening. News On 6 crews and storm trackers covered the fires from all over the area. Here is a timeline of what happened throughout the day.

12 a.m. Saturday

The fire in Mannford was contained and authorities reopened the city, including Highway 51.

10:00 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office Command Post in Creek County provided an update on conditions at 10 p.m.

9:45 p.m.

The Oklahoma State Emergency Operations sent an update at 9:45 p.m.

They say evacuations are still in effect for the following areas:

Northeast of 68th and Underwood, Payne County North Lincoln County WSW of Stillwater, Payne County Near Mannford, Creek County Near Frost, Coyle, Langston, Logan County

More than 130 fires in 44 counties were reported to the State EOC:

Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Canadian, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Dewey, Grant, Grady, Dewey, Harper, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Latimer, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Mayes, McClain, McIntosh, Murray, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Okfuskee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington, and Woods

Fires are still ongoing and damage assessments are not finished.

There has also been wind damage reported in multiple counties.

The current roads are closed as of 8 p.m. due to impacts of fires:

CLEVELAND - I-35 and SH-9W junction in Norman is a four-way stop through noon Saturday CREEK - SH-48 from SH-33 to SH-51; SH-16 from SH-33 to Shamrock OSAGE - US-60 between County Road 4461 and Pawhuska PAWNEE - US-64 between SH-18 and SH-99; US-64 between US-412 and SH-99 in Cleveland; SH-99 between Jennings and US-64 PAYNE - SH-51 from Meridian Rd to Country Club Rd just west of Stillwater POTTAWATOMIE CO - SH-102 from Hardesty Rd. to I-40 STEPHENS - SH-7 from CS2972 to Texaco Road





9:40 p.m.

Another Tulsa strike force arrived in Mannford to help fight the fire.

9:00 p.m.

The Rogers County task force arrived in Mannford with 6 grass rigs and 3 tankers.

Fire is still burning south and east of Cleveland along the highway. Emergency management says most of the fire is near a wooded area that makes it hard to reach.

8:50 p.m.

Pawhuska has linemen helping repair downed powerlines from the high winds.

7:50 p.m.

Several structures in Mannford are burning, and visibility is decreasing due to the sun coming down, making it harder for the firefighters.

7:30 p.m.

The American Red Cross has opened shelters across the state for people who need a place to stay because of evacuation orders or home loss in Friday's wildfires.

Wildfire Evacuation Shelters in Oklahoma

5:40 p.m.

Traffic signals are out in several areas of Tulsa because of high winds and electrical outages.

5:15 p.m.

Mannford police and fire chiefs have issued a mandatory evacuation order for all of Mannford and anything south of Highway 51.

4:50 p.m.

Trackers are still out across our area keeping us updated on the active fires. Wind gusts are still peaking up to 65-75mph in localized areas. Stillwater peaked 74mph. Dust blowing in from the west is also causing low visibility.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are diverting southbound traffic on OK-16 near Shamrock due to poor visibility issues from a fire.

Bristow Police report that Bristow City Park is closed due to downed powerlines.

4:30 p.m.

Southwest winds continue to gust over 55 mph, so fires continue to rapidly spread and some are threatening homes. Folks on the south side of Mannford south of Highway 51 have been urged to be ready to evacuate as that fire continues.

Westbound Turner Turnpike at the 202-mile marker in Creek County is being reduced to one lane of traffic due to emergency road repairs.

4:22 p.m.

Mannford Police Department said they are expanding evacuations.

"We are Evacuating anything to the South of Hwy 51 from Basin Rd here in town. This includes town. Grab your belongings and evacuate, please!"

The city of Stillwater is also providing guidance for those evacuating homes in the area.

"If you are evacuated, please temporarily go to a friend or family’s house. If you do not have a place to go, please go to the Stillwater Community Center.

Wildfire evacuation order in Stillwater, instructions from emergency managers

4:00 p.m.

Areas south of Hwy 51 in city limits of Mannford need to be prepared for a possible evacuation.

The entire city of Collinsville is out of power.

3:40 p.m.

Crews in Tulsa put out a grass fire near a mobile home park Friday afternoon. The fire was small but the location brought a large response because so many people live in the area.

Crews fight wildfire in Tulsa near Pine and Mingo

3:30 p.m.

Tens of thousands are without power as high winds damage trees and power lines across the state.

Severe Winds Leave Thousands Powerless in Oklahoma Amid Fire Warnings

3:25 p.m.

A Tulsa County family shared doorbell video with News On 6 showing a grass fire come dangerously close to their home Friday afternoon.

WATCH: Tulsa County Wildfire comes dangerously close to home

3:20 p.m.

A wildfire crossed Highway 48 in Mannford, as authorities ordered evacuation orders.

Wildfire evacuations begin in Mannford near 61st & 48

2:40 p.m.

Fire warning issued for near Hallet. People in the area need to evacuate.

2:30 p.m.

Owasso Police say there is a powerline down at Highway 169 and 66th St North that fell on to a car and started a grass fire. They say all lanes are open on NB US169, but the fire could affect the travel lanes.



2:00 p.m.

Evacuation information: