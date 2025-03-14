Severe Winds Leave Thousands Powerless in Oklahoma Amid Fire Warnings

Severe winds in Oklahoma have left over 68,000 customers without power, prompting evacuation orders and high wildfire danger.

By: David Prock

More than 68,000 customers are without power across the state of Oklahoma as strong winds and wildfire dangers spread across the state.

26,808 OG&E customers are without power as of 2:40 p.m. Friday. 17,370 PSO customers are also without power. 2,340 Oklahoma Electric Cooperative customers don't have power.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.





MORE COVERAGE: OG&E prepares for high winds, urges customers to stay safe

Edmond Electric is dispatching crews to a large power outage affecting 1,325 customers between 2nd and Coffee Creek from Broadway to Coltrane.

Evacuation orders are in effect near Leedey, Oklahoma, Norman, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma County.

The fire danger is high Friday with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected.

Full wildfire coverage



