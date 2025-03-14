WATCH: Tulsa County Wildfire comes dangerously close to home

Wildfires driven by extreme winds are blowing through northeastern Oklahoma. One of the impacted communities is in Tulsa County.

Friday, March 14th 2025, 3:34 pm

By: Cal Day, Carrie Winchel


JENKS, Okla. -

Wildfires driven by extreme winds are blowing through northeastern Oklahoma. One of the impacted communities is in Tulsa County.

LIVE UPDATES: Wildfire outbreak in northeastern Oklahoma

News On 6's Cal Day reported from a mile east of Highway 75 and 121st to show damage a wildfire did to a home Friday.

The people who rent the house told News On 6 that they received many notifications from their home cameras when the fire broke out. The flames whipped right up to the home.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE HERE

Residents said their home was not damaged, and neighbors jumped in to help keep the fire from spreading.
Cal Day
Cal Day

Cal Day is an Emmy-award-winning reporter for News On 6. A native Oklahoman, Day grew up in Owasso and graduated from the University of Oklahoma. Day joined the station in 2020. He covers breaking news, local education, crime, and community development.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 14th, 2025

March 15th, 2025

March 15th, 2025

March 14th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 15th, 2025

March 15th, 2025

March 14th, 2025

March 14th, 2025