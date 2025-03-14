WATCH: Tulsa County Wildfire comes dangerously close to home

Wildfires driven by extreme winds are blowing through northeastern Oklahoma. One of the impacted communities is in Tulsa County.

By: Cal Day, Carrie Winchel

News On 6's Cal Day reported from a mile east of Highway 75 and 121st to show damage a wildfire did to a home Friday.

The people who rent the house told News On 6 that they received many notifications from their home cameras when the fire broke out. The flames whipped right up to the home.

Residents said their home was not damaged, and neighbors jumped in to help keep the fire from spreading.