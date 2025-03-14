Crews fight wildfire in Tulsa near Pine and Mingo

Strong winds fueled a wildfire in Tulsa Friday afternoon, but crews were able to put out the flames before they reached any homes.

By: Emory Bryan, Carrie Winchel

WATCH: Tulsa County Wildfire comes dangerously close to home

News On 6's Emory Brian reported from Pine and Mingo in Tulsa Friday afternoon, just after fire crews finished fighting a wildfire in a grassy field near a mobile home park.

The fire illustrates the danger of dangerous winds and fires even in an urban area.

The burned area covered about 50 yards but the location is what made it dangerous. The fence line served as a bit of a defense for the fire.

