Crews fight wildfire in Tulsa near Pine and Mingo

Strong winds fueled a wildfire in Tulsa Friday afternoon, but crews were able to put out the flames before they reached any homes.

Friday, March 14th 2025, 3:36 pm

By: Emory Bryan, Carrie Winchel


TULSA -

Strong winds fueled a wildfire in Tulsa Friday afternoon, but crews were able to put out the flames before they reached any homes.

WATCH: Tulsa County Wildfire comes dangerously close to home

News On 6's Emory Brian reported from Pine and Mingo in Tulsa Friday afternoon, just after fire crews finished fighting a wildfire in a grassy field near a mobile home park.

The fire illustrates the danger of dangerous winds and fires even in an urban area.

The burned area covered about 50 yards but the location is what made it dangerous. The fence line served as a bit of a defense for the fire.

Wildfires, high winds cause major damage across northeastern Oklahoma
Emory Bryan
Emory Bryan

Emory Bryan is a general assignment reporter for News On 6. Emory Bryan joined the News On 6 team in 1994.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 14th, 2025

March 15th, 2025

March 15th, 2025

March 14th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 15th, 2025

March 15th, 2025

March 14th, 2025

March 14th, 2025