Collinsville Faces Citywide Power Outage Due to High Winds and Downed Transmission Lines

Collinsville is facing a citywide power outage after high winds caused transmission lines to go down.

The city of Collinsville is largely without power after high winds the main transmission line went out.

According to the Collinsville Police Department, strong winds downed poles and knocked trees into other poles around the city. The most recent update from police said that the main transmission line has gone out leaving the whole city without electricity.

"The main transmission line has gone out due to the winds. The entire city is out of power, and we are working to get this restored as quickly as we can."

Collinsville is among many cities across the state experience power outage issues to to wind and fires

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.



