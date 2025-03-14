Wildfire evacuation order in Stillwater, instructions from emergency managers
Stillwater officials have issued an evacuation order for several areas in the city, as wildfires threaten property.
Friday, March 14th 2025, 6:12 pm
By:
Carrie Winchel
STILLWATER, Okla. -
People who need a place to go can head to the Stillwater Community Center.
Affected areas:
- Cottonwood & 51
- Sangre & 6th nE
- Greewood & Dunkin
- Country Club & 51
- Karsten creek & 68th.
- Euchee Valley & Fairlan
- HWY 18 & 760 Lincoln county.
- HWY 108 & 68th
- Pecan Valley RV (51 & Range).
- Ripley & 33
- Harmony & Log Cabin
- Range & Metroy
- Range & 44th
- Cottonwood & 44th
- Hamory & 9th
- Lake Carl Blackwell
- Couple 19th
- Meridian & 32nd
- Western & 33
- Country Club & 32nd
