Wildfire evacuation order in Stillwater, instructions from emergency managers

Stillwater officials have issued an evacuation order for several areas in the city, as wildfires threaten property.

By: Carrie Winchel

-

People who need a place to go can head to the Stillwater Community Center.

Affected areas:

Cottonwood & 51 Sangre & 6th nE Greewood & Dunkin Country Club & 51 Karsten creek & 68th. Euchee Valley & Fairlan HWY 18 & 760 Lincoln county. HWY 108 & 68th Pecan Valley RV (51 & Range). Ripley & 33 Harmony & Log Cabin Range & Metroy Range & 44th Cottonwood & 44th Hamory & 9th Lake Carl Blackwell Couple 19th Meridian & 32nd Western & 33 Country Club & 32nd





