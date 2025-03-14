Wildfire evacuation order in Stillwater, instructions from emergency managers

Stillwater officials have issued an evacuation order for several areas in the city, as wildfires threaten property.

Friday, March 14th 2025, 6:12 pm

By: Carrie Winchel


STILLWATER, Okla. -

People who need a place to go can head to the Stillwater Community Center.

Affected areas:

  1. Cottonwood & 51
  2. Sangre & 6th nE
  3. Greewood & Dunkin
  4. Country Club & 51
  5. Karsten creek & 68th.
  6. Euchee Valley & Fairlan
  7. HWY 18 & 760 Lincoln county.
  8. HWY 108 & 68th
  9. Pecan Valley RV (51 & Range).
  10. Ripley & 33
  11. Harmony & Log Cabin
  12. Range & Metroy
  13. Range & 44th
  14. Cottonwood & 44th
  15. Hamory & 9th
  16. Lake Carl Blackwell
  17. Couple 19th
  18. Meridian & 32nd
  19. Western & 33
  20. Country Club & 32nd


LIVE UPDATES: Wildfire outbreak in northeastern Oklahoma
