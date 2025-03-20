How Kindred Hospitality Alliance is changing the landscape for Tulsa's service industry workers

Kindred Hospitality Alliance looks to change the service industry in Tulsa by offering support and resources to hospitality workers, unveiling plans for Kindred Scratch Kitchen that will champion the cause.

By: Kristen Weaver

-

A new nonprofit called Kindred Hospitality Alliance wants to be a resource for people working in Tulsa area restaurants and in hospitality.

Those workers rarely have access to things like health insurance, mental health support, childcare, and other resources.

It wants to provide education, financial support, legal support, and more to change the service industry.

Why restaurant and hospitality workers need help

Hospitality workers make up nearly 10 percent of the Tulsa area workforce, which is tens of thousands of people, but many don’t have the same benefits those in other industries have, like unions.

Workers said the long hours, unpredictable wages, and lack of support can be tough for those in the industry.

“Less than 10 percent of the service industry even has access to benefits, no retirement plans, no health insurance, no disability, no life insurance, mental health counseling," said Ellis Hospitality CEO Sean Scotney.

Ellis Hospitality offers gig work for people in the hospitality industry and connects them for staffing for major events like sporting events and weddings, and staffs local restaurants. His wife runs a nonprofit called Oklahoma Service Guild that aims to help industry workers with the lack of insurance and safety nets in the restaurant industry.

Which nonprofits are helping

A new nonprofit called Kindred Hospitality Alliance wants to be a catch-all resource for hospitality workers in the Tulsa area, providing health resources, emergency financial support, education and training, and more.

Executive Director Nick Ernce has worked as a bartender, sommelier, and general manager of restaurants all over the area, especially in fine dining restaurants, he saw the major need for workers.

"Being able to be a part of an organization that in turn serves those people and hopes to improve their lives and gives them a brighter future, that's invaluable to me," said Kindred Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Nick Ernce.

The nonprofit Oklahoma Service Guild also wants to help service workers with things like insurance benefits and support.

Kindred Scratch Kitchen

Kindred Hospitality Alliance is working to open Kindred Scratch Kitchen, which will offer scratch-made dishes using locally sourced ingredients and will house the Hospitality Alliance.

The restaurant will pay workers a steady wage and instead of tipping, people have the option to donate to the nonprofit.

How can I help?

Here is how to help the Kindred Hospitality Alliance: https://www.tulsahospitalityalliance.com/

Here is how to get involved with the Oklahoma Service Guild: https://okserviceguild.org/

Ellis Hospitality: https://ellishospitality.net/