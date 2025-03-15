Osage County woman loses home in wildfire just before her birthday

Families across Oklahoma are dealing with loss after wildfires, driven by strong winds, spread across the state Friday. One of those families is Brandon and Susan, in Pawhuska. their barn, home, and truck were burned in the fire.

By: Carrie Winchel, Ethan Wright

News On 6 journalist Ethan Wright spoke with Brandon and Susan, who live in Osage County, Oklahoma, near Pawhuska.

Brandon said they were asked to leave their home an hour before the fire hit. Brandon said he was told their barn was on fire, but when they were cleared to return, they realized their house had also caught fire.

Brandon told News On 6 that his truck and trailer were also burned.

To add to the devastating day for Susan, this loss of property hit the family the day before her birthday.

"It's pretty much a nightmare," Susan said.

The American Red Cross is offering shelters across the state for anyone affected by Friday's wildfires.



