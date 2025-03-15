DOT reports all highways open following fire and wind

Saturday, March 15th 2025, 7:28 am
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority are reporting that all highways and turnpikes impacted as a result of Friday's winds and fires are open.
The I-35/SH-9W junction south of Norman remains a four-way stop until a temporary traffic signal is repaired before noon Saturday.
Visit www.okroads.org, download the Drive Oklahoma mobile app, or call 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997) to check the current road conditions in Oklahoma.
