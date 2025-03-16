Oklahoma fire recovery continues in northeastern OK

Wildfires in Oklahoma devastated parts of the state Friday, fueled by strong winds. Follow live updates for recovery efforts.

By: Carrie Winchel

Recovery efforts began Saturday after wildfires and powerful winds raged across Oklahoma Friday. Officials report more than 130 fires across the state, with winds whipping as strong as 85 miles per hour. The following are live updates as cleanup and recovery begin.

Drumright, OK: Olive Volunteer Fire Department issues statement on rescue efforts and one traumatic injury followed by a medical emergency.

One firefighter was injured on the Mannford fire and transported to a hospital. He has been released after an extensive medical evaluation. 10 calls were responded to, 7 mutual aids and 3 within their district. No evacuation orders were ordered for the Olive fire district. A state of emergency has been declared for Creek County. They are incredibly thankful for the donations from their community, and the Olive Baptist Church for providing shelter, food and water.

Olive Fire Department firefighter injured, department response stats

3:50 p.m. The National Weather Service issues a fire weather watch for Mannford until 10 p.m. March 17.

1:30 p.m.: Gov. Stitt returns to his ranch north of Luther, only to find it reduced to ashes.

12:00 p.m.

News On 6's Cal Day shared resources for people needing help in Mannford.

11:00 a.m.

Stillwater officials held a news conference to share the latest recovery efforts. Officials said multiple fires broke out in the south and southwest parts of town just after 1 p.m. Friday. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were still looking for hot spots and working to keep flames contained. Several people suffered from smoke inhalation and dehydration.

10:50 a.m.

Governor Kevin Stitt praised first responders and said relief would be coming for those affected by wildfires in Oklahoma. Stitt said he lost his home in Luther in the fires. Stitt said as many as 170,000 acres were burned across the state.

WATCH THE FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Governor Stitt praises wildfire response, promises relief

9:00 a.m.

Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of Emergency in 12 Oklahoma counties affected by Friday's wildfires.

Stitt also assessed the damage caused by Oklahoma’s recent wildfires, describing the devastation as unpredictable and heartbreaking. Gov. Stitt confirmed that there have been no fatalities, thanks to early evacuations and quick law enforcement response.

8:15 a.m.

Some residents in southeast Mannford got a first look at their burned homes as the sun rose Saturday.

Mannford Residents Return to Devastation After Wildfire

8:00 a.m.

Creek County officials shared an update on the fire burning at Highway 48 in Mannford. The fire is still active and emergency officials say they believe everyone has been accounted for.

5:00 a.m.

Stillwater emergency officials reduced evacuation zones and declared a state of emergency in the area.

Stillwater, Payne County declare state of emergency as wildfire damage assessed

5:00 a.m.

DOT reports all highways open following fire and wind

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority reported that all highways and turnpikes impacted as a result of Friday's winds and fires are open.