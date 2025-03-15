Oklahoma fire update: Creek County officials share damage, recovery efforts

Officials in Creek County, Oklahoma shared an update Saturday morning as a wildfire in Mannford is still active.

By: Carrie Winchel

Key takeaways:

The fire at Highway 48 and 61st in Mannford is still considered an active fire. Other fires are burning in the area, but officials don’t know how many as of Saturday morning. Creek County Emergency Manager Jacob Pilgrim said he has not heard that anyone is unaccounted for. People who want to help should reach out to the Red Cross.





Overnight crews around Mannford were checking for fires around homes and cleaning up after a long day of firefighting efforts.

Pilgrim thanked surrounding neighbors, agencies, and communities for support Friday and in the coming days. He said there is still active fire around homes, and said citizens should give fire crews room to work.

“I know everyone wants to get back and know what’s going on but we need to give those fire departments room to do what they need to do,” Pilgrim said.

Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell thanked Creek County first responders on behalf of Oklahomans. Pinnell said crews from Rogers and Tulsa County and volunteers also helped fight the fire in Mannford.

“We don’t know how many homes we’re talking about that have been fully destroyed but it’s a lot,” Pinnell said, “30 to 50.”

Creek County Sheriff Bret Bowling thanked all first responders who helped defend property from the fires Friday night into Saturday morning.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will address the state in Mannford on Saturday.







