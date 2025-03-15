Mannford Residents Return to Devastation After Wildfire

News On 6's Craig Day reported from Creek County on Saturday morning as homeowners in southeastern Mannford returned to see the devastation left by Friday's wildfires that swept across Oklahoma.

By: Craig Day, Carrie Winchel

"To be honest with you, it's terrible, it's tragic, it's horrible," Day said.

LIVE UPDATES: Oklahoma fire recovery begins in northeastern OK

As the sun rose, residents got their first look at the destruction. At least 20 homes on their street were reduced to ashes, with some structures still smoldering.

Ken Hamilton, who has lived in his Mannford home for 30 years, saw the damage for the first time that morning.

He told Day he had wanted to stay but was grateful that police urged him to evacuate.

Another family in Mannford told her grandmother and her dad that this was a time when God put them in this situation to bring them closer together. The girl's father said he is still trusting in God and that he believes, just like in the story of Job from the Bible, that God will bless them and stay faithful.

Creek County officials said Saturday morning that fires were still active. The Red Cross is helping those who have lost homes in the wildfire. Governor Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency in Oklahoma for 12 counties, including Creek County.