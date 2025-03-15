Mannford wildfires bring memories of devastating fire in 2012

Mannford was among the hardest-hit areas in Friday’s wildfires. For some residents, the devastation brought reminders of the wildfires of 2012.

By: Carrie Winchel, Emory Bryan

Mannford was among the hardest-hit areas in Friday’s wildfires, which destroyed dozens of homes as strong winds fueled the flames.

For some residents, the devastation brought reminders of the wildfires of 2012. However, in that fire, most structures in town were spared. Damage was confined to areas outside the city.

This time, the destruction reached inside city limits. Homes west and south of Mannford burned, along with some single-family houses on the town’s outskirts.

Mannford Residents Return to Devastation After Wildfire

Firefighters from across northeast Oklahoma responded, working to save as much as possible.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency for 12 counties, including Creek County. The wildfire at Highway 48 and 61st was still considered active Saturday morning, emergency officials said.



