How a Pause on Interest Rate Cuts Can Benefit Your Savings

Financial experts say the Federal Reserve's pause in interest rate cuts could benefit savers.
Higher interest rates mean more potential savings earnings; two popular options for maximizing returns are money market accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs).
For those looking to grow their savings, locking in a CD rate could provide steady returns. For example, $1,200 in a CD at 4.5% interest would grow to $1,254 over a year.
Financial advisors recommend assessing liquidity needs before choosing between a CD and a money market account.
