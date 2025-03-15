Oklahoma State Softball, Baseball to play Sunday

Saturday, March 15th 2025, 2:38 pm
Oklahoma State athletics announces that OSU baseball and softball will play on Sunday.
Cowgirl softball will host Houston at 11:30 a.m. at Cowgirl Stadium. OSU baseball will host West Virginia at 1:00 p.m. at O'Brate Stadium.
Both are single games. It is unlikely the previously-canceled games will be rescheduled.
Fans who had single-game tickets for Friday and Saturday games will be refunded.
