Oklahoma State Softball, Baseball to play Sunday

By: Scott Pfeil

Oklahoma State athletics announces that OSU baseball and softball will play on Sunday.

Cowgirl softball will host Houston at 11:30 a.m. at Cowgirl Stadium. OSU baseball will host West Virginia at 1:00 p.m. at O'Brate Stadium.

Both are single games. It is unlikely the previously-canceled games will be rescheduled.

Fans who had single-game tickets for Friday and Saturday games will be refunded.