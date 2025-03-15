Olive Fire Department firefighter injured, department response stats

An Olive firefighter was injured while responding to a fire in Mannford as the department handled 10 calls, including seven mutual aid responses and three within their district.

Saturday, March 15th 2025, 4:19 pm

By: Destini Pittman


DRUMRIGHT, Okla. -

Olive Fire Department Firefighter Injured

A firefighter with the Olive Fire Department was injured while responding to a fire in Mannford. He was transported to the hospital and released after an extensive medical evaluation. The department said the firefighter suffered a traumatic injury followed by a medical emergency.

Olive Fire Department Response Stats

  1. Began responding to calls at 7 a.m. Friday.
  2. Responded to 10 calls:
  3. 7 mutual aid calls.
  4. 3 calls within their district.
  5. Assisted with shelters at Olive Baptist Church and the Olive Fire Station.
  6. No evacuations were issued for the Olive Fire District, despite being told to do so by law enforcement.

Donations

If anyone needs hay for livestock, the department says to contact them at 918-352-4040.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 15th, 2025

March 15th, 2025

March 14th, 2025

March 14th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 16th, 2025

March 16th, 2025

March 16th, 2025

March 16th, 2025