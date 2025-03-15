Olive Fire Department firefighter injured, department response stats

An Olive firefighter was injured while responding to a fire in Mannford as the department handled 10 calls, including seven mutual aid responses and three within their district.

By: Destini Pittman

-

Olive Fire Department Firefighter Injured

A firefighter with the Olive Fire Department was injured while responding to a fire in Mannford. He was transported to the hospital and released after an extensive medical evaluation. The department said the firefighter suffered a traumatic injury followed by a medical emergency.

Olive Fire Department Response Stats

Began responding to calls at 7 a.m. Friday. Responded to 10 calls: 7 mutual aid calls. 3 calls within their district. Assisted with shelters at Olive Baptist Church and the Olive Fire Station. No evacuations were issued for the Olive Fire District, despite being told to do so by law enforcement.

Donations

If anyone needs hay for livestock, the department says to contact them at 918-352-4040.