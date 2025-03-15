Olive Fire Department firefighter injured, department response stats

Saturday, March 15th 2025, 4:19 pm
Olive Fire Department Firefighter Injured
A firefighter with the Olive Fire Department was injured while responding to a fire in Mannford. He was transported to the hospital and released after an extensive medical evaluation. The department said the firefighter suffered a traumatic injury followed by a medical emergency.
If anyone needs hay for livestock, the department says to contact them at 918-352-4040.
