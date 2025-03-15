Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop B releases numbers in wildfire response

Saturday, March 15th 2025, 5:00 pm
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop B published numbers on traffic and fire incidents responded to for Friday, March 14.
In a post on Facebook, OHP Troop B stated they worked many reported accidents and assists.
Here are the reported numbers:
While they did not have a reported fatal crash, the statement said they assisted the Enid Police Department with one in their jurisdiction.
