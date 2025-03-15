Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop B releases numbers in wildfire response

Oklahoma Highway Patrol publishes their response on the many traffic and fire incidents for Friday's wildfires

By: Victor Pozadas

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop B published numbers on traffic and fire incidents responded to for Friday, March 14.

In a post on Facebook, OHP Troop B stated they worked many reported accidents and assists.

Here are the reported numbers:

Fatality crashes: 0 Injury crashes: 42 Non-injury crashes: 88 Motorist assists:52 Fires: 32

While they did not have a reported fatal crash, the statement said they assisted the Enid Police Department with one in their jurisdiction.