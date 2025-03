The town of Terlton is seeking donations following the destruction due to Friday's wildfires.

By: Destini Pittman

The town of Terlton is seeking donations following the destruction due to Friday's wildfires.

Donations can be dropped off at the Terlton Auxiliary Building on Saturday.

The items in need are:

Clothes, all sizes Socks, all sizes Shoes, all sizes Hygiene products and toiletries Baby items (wipes, formula, diapers) Water Nonperishable food items

For more information, contact 918-513-1098.