State of Emergency issued for Mannford

By: Destini Pittman

-

The Mayor of the City of Mannford, Clay Abercrombie, has declared a state of emergency for Mannford following devastation due to Friday's wildfires.

In a statement, Abercrombie said,

"Based upon the damage suffered by the City of Mannford and surrounding areas, I have declared a state of emergency for our city. This is necessary to enable the City to access additional resources, to provide continuing emergency measures, and to ensure the City takes all steps necessary to deal with this situation."

Abercrombie said that a number of people lost their homes, but due to the work of the Mannford Fire Department and other city employees, the residents, many volunteers and neighbors, Creek County and the State Emergency Management employees, and the many other departments who assisted, much more loss was avoided.

Luckily, Abercrombie says no lives were lost in Mannford in this event.

He says work is still ongoing to restore utilities in some areas.

The full release can be read below

