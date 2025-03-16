Red Cross opens more shelters following wildfires

As wildfires force evacuations across Oklahoma, the Red Cross has expanded its shelter operations, offering safe spaces for displaced residents.

By: Ethan Wright

According to Matt Trotter, Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross of Kansas and Oklahoma, more than 140 people stayed in shelters overnight. Initially, more than a dozen evacuation centers were opened, with about half a dozen shelters still active.

A shelter at the Case Community Center in Sand Springs opened Friday night, and on Saturday, the Red Cross added two more locations: First Methodist Church in Mannford and the Payne County Fairgrounds in Stillwater.

These shelters are open to anyone in need, free of charge, providing meals, emotional support, and assistance with recovery planning. The only requirement to check in is providing a name and most recent address.

Trotter emphasized the importance of disaster preparedness, especially as fire season continues and storm season approaches.

“Disaster preparedness really comes down to getting a kit, making a plan, and being informed,” he said. “You want to have an emergency kit that you can pick up and go with three days of supplies. You want that plan in place for where you're going to go if you have to leave your home.”

The Red Cross also provides free smoke detector installations and will continue deploying volunteers in affected areas to assess damage and assist families in planning their recovery.

For those seeking shelter, visit their website for updated locations.