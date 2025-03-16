Man finds strength in music after wildfire destroys his home

Saturday, March 15th 2025, 10:40 pm
Even after losing his home to wildfires, Scott McKinley refuses to let tragedy take his spirit.
In a Facebook video, he plays the bagpipes in front of the ashes, saying,
I only have one item left in my possession, my pipes :) I usually play them to comfort others in times of grief, but today I’m playing for my family. Music is in my soul, and that’s something a fire can’t touch…
In a statement to News On 6
"I believe a tragedy only wins if you let it. This isn’t going to stop me from playing music, which is what I love to do. I also wanted to (try) to uplift others in Stillwater that have lost everything."
