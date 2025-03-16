State leaders work to get aid to wildfire victims

State officials are working to get aid from state and federal sources for those affected by wildfires.

By: Cal Day, Victor Pozadas

County officials say more than 50 homes were destroyed by the fires on Friday.

With firefighters still working to contain fires and some homes still smoldering, Gov. Kevin Stitt went to Mannford to speak to his constituents and make a formal address.

"It was just a perfect storm; the humidity levels went down to kind of record lows, to below 10 percent. And with the winds, it dried everything out," he said.

The Governor praised all firefighters who worked to fight the flames as crews from Arkansas and Louisiana came in to help out.

Emergency Management Director Annie Vest said "Every firefighter in this state, every resource that was had was out there. Taskforces stayed very close to home last night because the risk was absolutely statewide."

FEMA standards for aid require about 400 uninsured structures to be destroyed or majorly impacted for the agency to provide assistance.

Mannford Mayor Clay Abercrombie said firefighters did their best to save what they could.

"There were so many fires going on everywhere. What we usually rely upon is municipal aid. It wasn't available last night," he said. "Mannford is a strong town. It's a tightknit community and this town will survive this. The community will come together as we always do."

