Mannford communities take in wildfire devastation

Saturday, March 15th 2025, 11:02 pm
Mannford families comfort each other as they return to their burned down homes after the Friday wildfires.
News On 6 reporter Craig Day spoke to families as they mourned and took in the losses they faced.
Residents were able to return Saturday morning to look at the damage and collect what little belongings were left.
"It's hard to fight back tears when you've lost everything," Day said.
Mannford resident and wildfire victim Sandra Snider spoke about her home, now in ashes, which she moved into when she was 21. Today, she's 68.
"My whole life. seven kids, 20 grandkids," she said regarding how much time passed when she owned the home.
The wildfire, fueled by 60 to 70 mph winds, destroyed about 20 homes on the street in Mannford.
Craig Day anchors the 5, 6 & 10 o’clock newscasts at News On 6. He’s an Emmy and national Edward R. Murrow award winner, whose work has also been recognized with awards by several other journalism groups, including the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalism, Oklahoma Associated Press, and broadcasting associations in Louisiana and Texas, including reporter and story of the year when he worked in Shreveport, Louisiana.
March 15th, 2025
March 10th, 2025
March 16th, 2025
March 16th, 2025
March 16th, 2025