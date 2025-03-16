Mannford communities take in wildfire devastation

News on 6 Anchor Craig Day spoke to families as they mourned and took in the losses they faced.

By: Craig Day, Victor Pozadas

Mannford families comfort each other as they return to their burned down homes after the Friday wildfires.

News On 6 reporter Craig Day spoke to families as they mourned and took in the losses they faced.

Residents were able to return Saturday morning to look at the damage and collect what little belongings were left.

"It's hard to fight back tears when you've lost everything," Day said.

Mannford resident and wildfire victim Sandra Snider spoke about her home, now in ashes, which she moved into when she was 21. Today, she's 68.

"My whole life. seven kids, 20 grandkids," she said regarding how much time passed when she owned the home.

The wildfire, fueled by 60 to 70 mph winds, destroyed about 20 homes on the street in Mannford.

