Authorities investigate human remains found after Pawnee County wildfires

By: Destini Pittman

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Department opened an investigation after human remains were found in the debris of a burned home following Friday's wildfires.

Deputies say they received a call around 2 p.m. on March 15 from concerned neighbors who had searched the property and discovered what appeared to be human remains. Deputy Brandon Novotny responded to the scene.

Through interviews, authorities determined a possible identity for the victim, who was last seen approximately three days prior. Officials also confirmed the victim had no living blood relatives.

Initial findings suggest the individual was attempting to evacuate when the home became engulfed in flames, preventing escape. The medical examiner’s office and forensic anthropologists are working to confirm the victim’s identity. Out of respect for any unknown family members, authorities are withholding the victim’s name and location until identification is complete.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office urged residents to take wildfire threats seriously, emphasizing that fires can be unpredictable and difficult for first responders to contain. Officials also expressed gratitude to the fire departments, volunteers, and law enforcement agencies that worked to minimize the destruction.