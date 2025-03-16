The Last Dance of 'The Big House' comes to a close Saturday

Saturday, March 15th 2025, 11:45 pm
Sixty years of crowning champions at 'The Big House' came to an end Saturday night.
Below is the final scores from the title games on March 15th.
Class 6A girls:
Putnam City North 65, Mustang 48
This is the first title for the Lady Panthers.
Class 6A boys:
Deer Creek 78, Union 69
Antlers take home their third gold ball.
Class 5A girls:
El Reno 68, Booker T Washington 52
This is the second state championship for the Lady Indians.
Class 5A boys:
Booker T. Washington 68, Lawton 44
17th state title for the Hornets.
Class 4A girls:
Lincoln Christian 39, Douglass 36
This is the Lady Bulldogs' first gold ball.
Class 4A boys:
Weatherford 46, Crossings Christian 44
This is the Eagles' first state championship.
Class 3A girls:
Washington 73, Sequoyah (Tahlequah) 37
Lady Warriors take home their fourth state title.
Class 3A boys:
Millwood 60, Cascia Hall 57
This is the Falcons' 18th boys state basketball championship, which sets a record for most all-time.
