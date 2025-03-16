The Last Dance of 'The Big House' comes to a close Saturday

Final scores from Class 3A-6A state basketball championship games.

Saturday, March 15th 2025, 11:45 pm

By: Ravin Ray


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Sixty years of crowning champions at 'The Big House' came to an end Saturday night.

Below is the final scores from the title games on March 15th.

Class 6A girls:

Putnam City North 65, Mustang 48

This is the first title for the Lady Panthers.

Class 6A boys:

Deer Creek 78, Union 69

Antlers take home their third gold ball.

Class 5A girls:

El Reno 68, Booker T Washington 52

This is the second state championship for the Lady Indians.

Class 5A boys:

Booker T. Washington 68, Lawton 44

17th state title for the Hornets.

Class 4A girls:

Lincoln Christian 39, Douglass 36

This is the Lady Bulldogs' first gold ball.

Class 4A boys:

Weatherford 46, Crossings Christian 44

This is the Eagles' first state championship.

Class 3A girls:

Washington 73, Sequoyah (Tahlequah) 37

Lady Warriors take home their fourth state title.

Class 3A boys:

Millwood 60, Cascia Hall 57

This is the Falcons' 18th boys state basketball championship, which sets a record for most all-time.
Ravin Ray
Ravin Ray joined News On 6 as a sports reporter in September of 2023.

