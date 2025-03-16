DC Debrief: Continuing resolution for federal budget signed by Trump

President Donald Trump has signed a continuing resolution to fund the government through the end of September, temporarily avoiding a shutdown while setting the stage for future budget battles.

By: News 9, News On 6

In this week's DC Debrief by News on 6’s Scott Mitchell and Washington bureau chief Alex Cameron, they discuss the resolution that was passed with sufficient Democratic support, despite concerns from some lawmakers.

“Democrats were very hesitant to get on board with this continuing resolution because they felt like it gave the president and his administration too much leeway in making cuts,” Cameron said.

Unlike traditional appropriations bills, the resolution lacks specific language on how funds must be spent, raising concerns about potential reallocation by the administration.

Ultimately, Democrats saw little advantage in prolonging the fight.

“At some point, you have to reopen the government,” Cameron said. “It wouldn’t have given them a whole lot of leverage with Republicans.”

For everyday Americans, particularly federal workers, the bill provides stability. “If you had a government shutdown, federal workers could have been furloughed, national parks could have closed, and people needing passports or federal permits might have faced delays,” Cameron said.

With the government funded for now, Republicans are shifting focus to advancing the Trump administration’s priorities, including tax policy, extending the 2017 tax cuts, and border security measures.

As budget negotiations continue, lawmakers will turn their attention to a larger reconciliation package that could shape the nation’s financial future.