Power sub-station catches fire in Midtown, cuts traffic lights

By: Graham Dowers

An electrical substation caught fire Sunday morning in Midtown, according to police.

Authorities recommend drivers to avoid the Midtown area near South Yale Avenue and East 51st Street South.

Authorities report that the fire has caused street lights to stop working, and four thousand customers are without power.

Update from Public Service Company of Oklahoma:

The outage near 51st and Yale this morning was caused by a failed piece of equipment at our substation that serves a portion of central Tulsa. Transmission and distribution crews are onsite, assessing the situation to make repairs. Through switching processes, we have restored a majority of the customers affected as we work to make those repairs.