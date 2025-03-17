Mannford church cooks breakfast for community impacted by wildfires

Church members in Mannford are helping their community two days after wildfires tore through parts of town.

By: Eden Jones

More than a Meal

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it fuels us for the day ahead. For many in the town of Mannford, there's a long road ahead after wildfires damaged nearly 50 homes in Creek County on Friday. That's why members of the First Baptist Church of Mannford provided the community with some free breakfast to help give people one less thing to worry about.

Hands on Deck

Members of First Baptist Church of Mannford spent their Sunday morning in the kitchen cracking eggs and flipping pancakes. The church understands how important help is after a tragedy.

"We do these things for the community sometimes that's not tragedy but today it seems special,” said member and deacon Vernon Butts.

Giving Hope

While the church can't bring back what's lost, it can give people hope for a better tomorrow.

“Those things are temporary, but God’s eternal and Jesus is eternal and as bad as it looks today, He’s still got His arms around us,” said Butts.

First Baptist Church of Mannford says it is overwhelmed with donations from the community, and is no longer accepting any new donations. Members say people can drop items off with Victory Mannford Church at Rik Rak's Grill and Smokehouse in Mannford instead.



