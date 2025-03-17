Webbers Falls Police officer shot, authorities searching for suspect

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Blue Alert for a man who they say is suspected of shooting a police officer in Muskogee County.

By: Destini Pittman, Jeromee Scot

**Update**

Authorities have located the suspect Billy Wayne Williams

Previous Story Below

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. after an officer pulled over a speeding driver. Investigators say the suspect, identified as Billy Wayne Williams, drove several blocks before stopping.

At some point during the stop, shots were fired and the officer was hit in the face. Authorities say she was taken to the hospital, treated, and has since been released.

Officials describe Williams as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 380 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Williams was last seen in a Nissan Altima with an unknown tag number.

Investigators say they initially believed Williams was in a white GMC Yukon before learning he switched vehicles. It is not clear who the Altima belongs to or where Williams got it.

Webbers Falls Police Chief Mike James says this has been difficult for the small police force.

"We are a small force here, and we are very tight and very much like family. Being the oldest, it feels like this has happened to one of my children," James said.

Multiple agencies, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Cherokee Marshals, are actively searching for Williams. OSBI says they are reviewing body camera footage to determine what led to the shooting.

OSBI Public Information Officer Hunter McKee says authorities are working tirelessly to track Williams down.

"We're going to do everything in our power to find this suspect as quickly as possible. We are keeping everyone updated on what might occur next or what we are looking for. We just need people to be aware and be cautious when they are out," McKee said.

Williams remains on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities urge anyone who sees him not to approach and to call 911 immediately.

