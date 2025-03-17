Cowboys in NIT , Host Wichita State on Tuesday

Oklahoma State hosts Wichita State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2. As a thank-you for their efforts during recent wildfires, first responders can receive free admission by presenting their badge at the will call window on game day.

By: OSU Athletics

Postseason basketball returns to Gallagher-Iba Arena on Tuesday as Oklahoma State hosts Wichita State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Cowboy Basketball suite holders and 100-level season ticket holders can purchase their regular seat locations through an online application. Tickets for the public are available now: general admission for $15 and reserved seats for $25. Visit okstate.com/tickets for purchase.

Free Admission for First Responders

As a thank-you for their efforts during recent wildfires, first responders can receive free admission by presenting their badge at the will call window on game day. OSU is also partnering with United Way and the City of Stillwater to support fire victims, with collection bins for essential items like food, water, and personal care products placed around the arena.

NIT

OSU is the No. 4 seed in the Dallas region. With a win over Wichita State, the Cowboys will face either top seed SMU or Northern Iowa in the second round. The winner of the region advances to the semifinals and championship in Indianapolis at Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 1 and 3.

This marks OSU's 43rd postseason tournament appearance and 14th NIT, having reached the quarterfinals in their last two appearances (2018, 2023). The Cowboys (15-17, 7-13 Big 12) faced the nation's 20th toughest schedule and are No. 96 in the NET rankings.

Under first-year head coach Steve Lutz, OSU posted its best regular-season home record (12-3) in over a decade, losing only to teams in the top-12 NCAA NET rankings. Lutz's fast-paced style has the team ranked 15th in adjusted tempo and among the Big 12 leaders in steals and opponent turnovers.

Wichita State (19-15, 8-10 AAC) is No. 134 in the NET rankings. The Shockers made the NIT semifinals in 2019 and won the tournament in 2011. OSU is 32-11 all-time against Wichita State, including 15-5 in Stillwater, with the Cowboys winning the last meeting on Dec. 17, 2022.