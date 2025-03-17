Mannford community rallies to help after wildfires destroy dozens of homes

Residents in Mannford are beginning to clean up after fires destroyed dozens of home in the area.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

Members of the Mannford Assembly of God church are passing out supplies to people affected by the fires

Sue Williams drove from Tulsa to Mannford to drop off donations. "I just wanted to be able to help because I'm so blessed that I have plenty of food and stuff, and I hate it when I hear about tragedies like this, so I decided to go to Sam's and get some water and a little bit of food," she said.

Pastor Matthew Stidham says all the churches in Mannford are collecting supplies for those affected. "We're kind of working with the other churches. This is church central. The Nazarene, the Baptist, the Methodist are just right here, we're all working together. They're taking care of more of the clothing side, the food side, and some water, and we're taking care of this side over like this," said Stidham.

Sue Almy says she’s one of the lucky ones since the fire only burned up her yard. She had to rebuild this house after it was destroyed by the 1984 Mannford tornado. "It was such a relief to know that we didn't have to start over again at our age."

She’s glad people are helping just like they were when her house was destroyed more than 40 years ago. She plans to go and cook dinner for people who have lost everything.