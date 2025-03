A wreck along Highway 75 is causing traffic delays Monday morning in southwest Tulsa.

By: Christian Hans

The wreck, which happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 75, is located near West 23rd Street.

The cause of the wreck is not yet known.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.