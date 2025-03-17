4 dead after wind, wildfires spread across Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management confirms two of the four deaths due to wildfires across the state on Friday were in Green Country.

By: Jayden Brannon

Four people are dead following widespread wind and wildfires that swept through Oklahoma Friday. The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management confirmed two of those deaths were in Green Country.

Officials report more than 130 fires across the state, with winds whipping as strong as 85 miles per hour.

Where did the deaths occur?

State officials say the four wildfire fatalities happened in Lincoln, Garfield, Haskell and Pawnee counties. 142 other injuries were reported by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management after the weekend's wind and wildfires.

Have any of the deaths been identified?

The identities of those in Garfield, Haskell and Pawnee Counties have not been released. Family members of the man who died in Lincoln County told News On 6 his name was Allen Ferguson.

The family said Ferguson died saving his son from the fires.

What happened in Pawnee County?

On Saturday, the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office says it received a call about a resident who may have died in the wildfires.

The sheriff's office said neighbors of the victim went to check on them after the fires and said they found what looked like human remains inside their home.

Initial findings led the sheriff's office to believe the victim was attempting to escape the home when it was overtaken by the fires, hindering their ability to evacuate.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office says it is working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the victim.

The sheriff's office has not released the location of where the remains were found until it can confirm who the person is.