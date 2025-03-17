International Delight coffee creamers recalled in several states including Oklahoma

Monday, March 17th 2025, 7:59 am
Over 75,000 bottles of International Delight creamer are being recalled in dozens of states including Oklahoma and Arkansas.
The 32-ounce bottles of Cinnabon and Hazelnut flavored creamers, marked best by July 2025, were voluntarily recalled after the company received "complaints of spoilage and illness with the use of the products," according to details published online by the FDA.
Health officials say anyone who bought the creamer should throw it away.
The full list of states included in the recall are Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
