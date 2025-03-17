Tulsa Farmers' Market expands to year-round Saturdays, showcasing local vendors

The Tulsa Farmers' Market is back every Saturday, bringing fresh, locally grown food, live music, and community spirit—don’t miss out!

By: Drake Johnson

-

The Tulsa Farmers' Market, the largest farmers market in Oklahoma with over 100 vendors, is expanding to a year-round schedule, making local shopping more accessible than ever.

“We're about to kick off our 28th season, which we're super excited about,” said Executive Director Kris Rosson. “But just over this winter, we’ve gone to every Saturday morning, so folks can shop local year-round. Our big kickoff for the high season is April 5th.”

Supporting Local Farmers and Ranchers

The market is an essential economic hub for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, including Austin Blenden of Big Grass Beef in Kay County.

“For the economic impact of being able to get my product to customers,” Blenden said. “I’m in a rural area, and there’s just not the customers there. So I’m able to make my ranch viable—that’s been in my family for 130 years—by accessing the customers and the consumers that are here in Tulsa.”

Blenden makes the trip from Kay County—an hour and a half each way—to sell at the market. He also operates Big Grass Burgers, a food truck located at 15th and Lewis, where he serves locally sourced beef.

Farm-Fresh Goods in High Demand

Local farmers like Matt Turpin of Avery Acres Farm in Bixby also see the benefits of participating in the market.

“We like to bring nutrient-dense, locally grown food, produce, and value-added goods to the market as there’s a demand,” Turpin said.

When asked about their hottest-selling products, vendors shared their top picks:

Squatch Sauce – “It’s just a fermented red chili and garlic hot sauce,” Turpin said. Ground Beef – “I sell out every weekend. I can’t bring enough,” Blenden added.

A Growing Community and Market Experience

Rosson takes pride in what the market has become.

“It’s a humbling experience being a part of the farmers market. We have such a strong sense of community there, and it really is the place to shop for fresh, nutrient-dense, vibrant foods that you just can’t get anywhere else. You can’t get this at a grocery store,” she said.

The market also focuses on increasing food access for all Tulsa residents:

Accepts SNAP benefits Double Up Oklahoma program doubles SNAP benefits, dollar for dollar, up to $20 per market day

Beyond shopping, the market is also a family-friendly event featuring live music and kids' activities every Saturday morning.

Visit Tulsa Farmers' Market

📍 Location: Kendall Whittier, 1 S. Lewis Ave., at Admiral and Lewis

🗓 When: Every Saturday morning year-round from 7-11 a.m.

For more information, visit Tulsa Farmers' Market.