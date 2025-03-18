Wildfires Devastate Stillwater: Key Relief Efforts and Resources You Should Know

Stillwater, OK is recovering from devastating wildfires that destroyed over 50 homes. Multiple relief resources, including shelters and donation drives, are available for affected residents.

By: Katie Eastman

The city of Stillwater is recovering following the wildfires and strong winds that swept through the area on Friday.

Monday Update:

Preliminary data shows that 170 structures have been lost in Payne County due to recent wildfires, including 74 homes or buildings within the Stillwater response area. An additional 11 structures in Stillwater have sustained heavy damage, according to officials.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration are conducting damage assessments this week as part of the recovery process.

Stillwater remains under a Red Flag Warning through Tuesday, with ongoing wildfire risks. Officials urge residents to stay informed through emergency alerts at stillwaterok.gov/wildfires and the Stillwater Emergency Management Facebook page at facebook.com/StwSema.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends several steps to reduce fire risks, including clearing roofs and gutters of dead leaves and debris, repairing or replacing missing shingles to prevent ember penetration, and installing 1/8-inch metal mesh screening over vents. Residents should also remove flammable materials stored beneath decks or porches. A full list of fire prevention tips is available at nfpa.org.

Community relief efforts are underway to collect donations of essential supplies for affected residents.

Below is a list of resources available for those affected.

The City of Stillwater has established a special page dedicated to wildfires response and recovery efforts.

Stillwater Recovery

United Way of Payne County

This is the county’s official fire relief fund. You can donate here

Mid South Gravel Stillwater Wildfire Relief

Thousands of runners and cyclists were in town this past weekend for the mid-south gravel race. Some runners racing in the 50K had to be picked up on the course Friday afternoon. The bike races on Saturday were canceled. But the organizers have set up this fire relief fund

Shelter

Payne County Expo Center

4518 Expo Circle E Stillwater, OK

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Expo Center. Cots will be provided.

The Payne County Animal Response Team has also been activated, and they have set up a shelter for animals at the Expo Center.

Stillwater Strong Relief Donations/Pick-up

Stillwater Armory - 315 9Th Street Stillwater, OK

Donations: Drop off items on Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 12 PM. The following items are needed: Lotion, Chapstick, peanut butter, jelly, plastic tubs, bath towels, shampoo/conditioner, paper products, bleach wipes, sparkling water, pasta and pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, bread, eye drops, allergy medicine, brushes and combs, body wash, soap, phone charging cords and blocks, and readers.

Pick-up: Residents impacted by the fires can stop by the Armory to pick up essentials for personal and animal care on Wednesday, March 19th from 4 PM-6 PM and Saturday, March 22nd from 10 AM-2 PM

For those wanting to volunteer with city relief efforts email StillwaterStrongRelief@gmail.com with the word “VOLUNTEER” in the subject line

For any other immediate fire needs email StillwaterStrongRelief@gmail.com with the word “NEED” in the subject line

Donate/Pick-up Clothing

Stillwater Christian Missionary Alliance is no longer accepting donations.

1402 E. 6th, Stillwater, OK

Cardinal's Love for the Homeless will be opening for those needing supplies because of the fires. For more information call Stephanie or call Pastor John at 405-762-9272.

Stillwater Public Schools Efforts

Impacted by the fires? Fill out this form so those coordinating relief efforts can best help: https://fs30.formsite.com/spsadmin/SSR/index?fbclid=IwY2xjawJFCiVleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHeraUmvKhhpfqZB0aophQrnBAmvSEwf7U10bsBhCIRzk7dVKLaWU6pYbfg_aem_tO91_Sd5e3VgGQp0KtZFSA

Stillwater Pioneer Virtual Academy

308 W Franklin Ln, Stillwater, OK 74075

Natalie Brown, SPS Family Resource Specialist, will be at the Stillwater Pioneer Virtual Academy from 1 pm-4 pm on Monday for those affected by the fires to come get clothes, shoes, & hygiene products. If you have elementary-aged children, she will also have fun things for them to do while you gather items.

Clean-up Help

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief

If you have been affected by the fires and are homeowners in need of help with a chainsaw or ash cleanup, Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief will be at the below locations to answer questions and receive work orders from 10 am - 3 pm for the next few days.

Countryside Church 2124 S. Western Rd, Stillwater, OK 74074

Help for First Responders

Top Hand Ag Equipment

6909 S Perkins Street, Stillwater, OK

Our first responders are working tirelessly to battle fires and keep our community safe, and they need our support! Top Hand Ag Equipment is serving as a drop-off location for much-needed supplies for local fire departments and emergency personnel.

Needed Items: